Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 60,701 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,701 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 33.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 51.2% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 241,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of General Motors by 71.4% in the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $788,596,000 after purchasing an additional 923,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $51.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

