Scotiabank Cuts CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$44.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAE. TD Securities raised their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.89.

CAE stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. CAE has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.90 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CAE will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,749,000 after buying an additional 333,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,284,000 after buying an additional 216,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,506,000 after buying an additional 599,328 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,559,000 after buying an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 4.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,530,000 after buying an additional 201,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

