ScPrime Achieves Market Cap of $44.79 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002501 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market cap of $44.79 million and $35,550.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,694,097 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

