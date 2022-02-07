Second Curve Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Second Curve Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Bridgewater Bancshares accounts for about 0.2% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,854. The firm has a market cap of $488.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

