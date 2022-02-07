Second Curve Capital LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Second Curve Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Regional Management makes up approximately 4.0% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 295,011 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Regional Management by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,987,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $182,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $293,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,441. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.53. 33,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,912. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $490.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $67.60.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.