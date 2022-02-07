Secret (SCRT) Price Up 24.7% This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $6.74 or 0.00015210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $38.49 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.35 or 0.00262593 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006805 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000949 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00018395 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars.

