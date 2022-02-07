Sectoral Asset Management Inc Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,608 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Codex DNA were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 33.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 183,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at $15,727,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at $12,986,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at $10,866,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at $9,350,000. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNAY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of DNAY opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

