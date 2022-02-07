Sectoral Asset Management Inc Makes New $4.49 Million Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $2,558,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $320,371.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,660 shares of company stock worth $9,114,604 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $38.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

