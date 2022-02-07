SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.43 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:SLQT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.53. 4,247,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,861. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.19.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SelectQuote stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 2,737.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
