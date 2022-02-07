SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.43 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SLQT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.53. 4,247,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,861. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SelectQuote stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 2,737.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLQT. Barclays cut SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

