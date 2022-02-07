Service Co. International (SCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SCI opened at $62.79 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $64.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

