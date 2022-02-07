Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHEL. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.71. 4,451,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,132,071. The company has a market cap of $217.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88. Shell has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.52%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

