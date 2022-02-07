Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 531,210 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,000. TripAdvisor accounts for about 5.7% of Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $32,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $541,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $403,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,209 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 587.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,313 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

TRIP stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

