Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Given New C$1,840.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$1,840.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,068.00.

Shopify stock traded down C$18.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1,099.26. 103,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,810. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,558.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,769.56. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$990.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,228.73. The stock has a market cap of C$138.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 12.95.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$1,103,996.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$963,291.30. Also, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$400,469.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 939 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,032,652.88.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

