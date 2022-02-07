Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €60.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.38 ($74.58).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €57.06 ($64.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.97. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($76.02).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

