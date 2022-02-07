Silvercorp Metals (SVM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$73.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.78 million.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

SVM stock opened at C$4.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.95 and a 12 month high of C$8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$722.07 million and a P/E ratio of 16.10.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SVM shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.10 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.52.

In related news, Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.87, for a total value of C$175,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,668,000 shares in the company, valued at C$33,245,654. Also, Senior Officer Yong-Jae Kim sold 7,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$37,369.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,300. Insiders sold a total of 112,125 shares of company stock valued at $598,083 over the last 90 days.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.