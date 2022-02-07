Simon Property Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by 26.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 96.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $11.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.92. 3,219,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,681. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $96.66 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

