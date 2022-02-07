Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.50-$11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.79.

NYSE SPG traded up $3.74 on Monday, hitting $148.92. 3,224,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.18. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

