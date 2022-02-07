Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will report sales of $15.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.17 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $13.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $52.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.24 million to $53.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $64.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. Sidoti started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $603,404.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock worth $1,778,951. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 695,406 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after acquiring an additional 219,631 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 142,355 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $5,591,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 64,847 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $40.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

