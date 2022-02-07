SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.70 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 39.90 ($0.54). 95,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 327,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.54).

The company has a current ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of £62.56 million and a PE ratio of -39.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.72.

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. The company focuses on the development of SkinBiotix technology for use in cosmetic, infection control, and eczema applications. It has an agreement with Croda International Plc for the design and manufacture of a new active cosmetic skincare ingredient based on its SkinBiotix skin microbiome technology; and a research programme with the University of Manchester to investigate and develop microbiome formulations.

