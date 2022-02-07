Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SWKS. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.00.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $135.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $129.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.46.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,221. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after buying an additional 122,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after acquiring an additional 333,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

