Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $173.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $173.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.00.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $129.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.46.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,221 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after buying an additional 122,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,331,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after buying an additional 333,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,435,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

