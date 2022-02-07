Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,053 ($14.24).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.60) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.67) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($16.02) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,060 ($14.33) to GBX 1,080 ($14.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.67) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

SMS traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 735 ($9.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,914. Smart Metering Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 645 ($8.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,038 ($14.04). The stock has a market cap of £979.09 million and a PE ratio of 496.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 794.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 852.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

