Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Holdings Increased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,846,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,547 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up 1.2% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Snap were worth $284,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $38.91 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

