Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,618 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $181,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,351,000 after buying an additional 582,162 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,246 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,370,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 over the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.23. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.