Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNAP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $38.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,085,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Snap by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Snap by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 196,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 72,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

