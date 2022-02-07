Snap’s (SNAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SNAP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 139.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.