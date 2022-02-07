SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $238.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.00.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,793 shares of company stock worth $5,105,601. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

