SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Raised to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $347.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $346.00.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $238.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

