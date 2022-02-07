SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) will post $20.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.40 million and the highest is $21.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full-year sales of $79.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $80.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $103.15 million, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $104.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SomaLogic.
SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at $136,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SLGC opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.29. SomaLogic has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $14.72.
SomaLogic Company Profile
SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.
