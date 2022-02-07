Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of SON opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $69.83.

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.