South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce sales of $503.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $479.36 million to $520.00 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $485.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover South Jersey Industries.

SJI has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:SJI opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $29.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 68,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,330,000 after buying an additional 240,523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 44.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 307,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 94,846 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

