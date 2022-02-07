Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $58.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $462.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.