SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 929,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 1.10% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $35,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,025. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.12. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

