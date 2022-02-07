Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $71.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Spire alerts:

SR opened at $63.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.18). Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,362,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 21.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,793,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spire by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.