Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $174.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.86 and a 200 day moving average of $235.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $155.57 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Spotify Technology by 22.8% in the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 266,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,513,000 after purchasing an additional 49,467 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

