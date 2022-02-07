SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. SPS Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPSC. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.88.

SPSC stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $120.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,346. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.67. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.57 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,379 shares of company stock worth $10,248,367 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,083,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

