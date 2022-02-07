SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lowered its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,329 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce comprises about 3.3% of Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $171,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $121.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.67.
In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,379 shares of company stock worth $10,248,367. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
