Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,222 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Square were worth $95,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

Shares of Square stock opened at $108.87 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.81 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.75, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.94.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock worth $4,370,486 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

