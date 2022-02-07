Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Square were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Square by 47.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Square by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Square by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Square by 6.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $108.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $99.81 and a one year high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $4,370,486. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

