SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSEZY. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut SSE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC cut SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

SSEZY stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

