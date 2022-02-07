S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend by 14.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. S&T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 110.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 18,239 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 18.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STBA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

