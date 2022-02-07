Stadion Money Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.5% of Stadion Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stadion Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $52,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,227 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 140,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,716,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $41.58 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.