Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Cut by Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,937,597 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 442,019 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 13.1% of Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Starbucks worth $544,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.94. The stock had a trading volume of 117,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,522,762. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.27. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.