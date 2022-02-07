Step Finance (STEP) Hits Market Capitalization of $913,176.32

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Step Finance has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $913,176.32 and $5.74 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.96 or 0.07154051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,989.46 or 1.00129590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00055579 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

