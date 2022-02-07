Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $350.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $345.53.

NASDAQ FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.26 and its 200 day moving average is $340.25. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $230.11 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

