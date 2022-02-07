Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Leslie’s Put Options (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 11,992 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,191% compared to the typical daily volume of 929 put options.

Shares of LESL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,512. Leslie’s has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.54). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LESL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $22,095,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 57,311 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 88,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 44,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 919,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 132,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.