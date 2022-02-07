StockNews.com Downgrades Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to Hold

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $85.24 on Friday. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $82.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.28.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

