StockNews.com Downgrades Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to Hold

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Power Integrations stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.24.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,941,662 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

