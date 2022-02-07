StockNews.com Upgrades B2gold (NYSE:BTG) to “Buy”

B2gold (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

BTG opened at $3.57 on Friday. B2gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About B2gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

