Strategic Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 29.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,375,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 881,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after buying an additional 803,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.38 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

